Delhi govt to deploy metal detectors, armed guards at hospitals: Health minister Bharadwaj

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) The Delhi government has decided to deploy two armed guards and metal detectors at emergency entries of hospitals, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Monday after meeting members of a doctors' body over incidents of violence at health facilities.

The meeting between the minister and the representatives of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) came a day after a 32-year-old man was shot dead inside a ward of the GTB Hospital in a case of mistaken identity. Two men have been arrested in connection with the case.

"Met Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) delegation lead by the National Chairman, accompanied by National General Secretary, Chief Advisor to discuss the recent incidents of violence in government Hospitals. Following decisions have been taken: 1) Installation of metal detectors at the emergency entries of hospitals. 2) Deployment of two armed guards at the emergency entries of major hospitals," Bharadwaj said in a post on X.

In the same post, Bharadwaj said he will be requesting the Delhi police commissioner for assigning one constable on duty round the clock. A review of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of hospitals facing such cases will be carried out, he said.

"Strict legal action against assaulters in accordance with existing laws and regulations. Installation and maintenance of CCTV cameras at Hospitals with proper functioning," he said in the same post.

Rohan Krishnan, chairman of FAIMA, in a post on X, said they had a fruitful meeting with Bharadwaj.

"We hope collectively we will be improving the conditions at Delhi Govt Hospitals to provide best healthcare in the country. We @FAIMA_INDIA_ are very serious about the safety of doctors in the hospital. Violence cannot be tolerated. Henceforth, we expect strong actions on the issue," he said in the post. PTI SLB SLB TIR TIR