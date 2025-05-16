Delhi govt to develop data hub to ensure genuine beneficiaries get welfare scheme benefits

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Delhi government is working on developing a data hub to ensure that only genuine beneficiaries receive benefits of the various welfare schemes run by it, officials said on Thursday.

The Information Technology (IT) Department of the Delhi government is preparing a 'Unified Data Hub' of beneficiaries of various welfare schemes, based on consolidated data from different departments running various welfare schemes, they said.

This data hub will not only weed out ineligible people availing of benefits of welfare schemes but also prevent duplication with the same beneficiaries receiving subsidised or free services and facilities provided by the government, said a senior officer.

The data hub will collate personal details of the beneficiaries, including their names, number of family members, profession, annual income, address, caste, age, educational qualification and gender, among others, he said.

It will help process the eligibility of applicants for various welfare schemes run by the Delhi government departments, he added.

"Personal and household data of citizens will be collected from all departments like food and civil supplies, revenue, Delhi Jal Board, power, trade and taxes, and MCD," he said.

Such exhaustive data integrated on a unified hub will create a single platform for cross-referencing and verification of the applicants under various schemes.