Delhi govt to develop training facilities for water sports, says CM Kejriwal

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the government will develop training facilities for water sports to enable athletes prepare better for the Olympics and the Paralympics.

The chief minister met five Delhi-based para-athletes who won medals in the 16th International Dragon Boat Championship, held in Thailand, at his residence on Monday, the government said in a statement.

He congratulated the athletes and encouraged them to bring more medals in the future.

The athletes drew the chief minister's attention to the lack of adequate facilities in Delhi for boat competitions. They informed Kejriwal that they do not have adequate facilities in Delhi to prepare for the competitions. They mentioned a lack of suitable lakes and boats and the absence of a training centre, the statement said.

Kejriwal directed Sports Minister Atishi to ensure that necessary facilities are provided earnestly, the statement added.

"Met all the para-athletes of India who won gold medals in the International Dragon (Boat Championship) and live in Delhi. These athletes practise at Sonia Vihar Water Sports Club. I have given orders to the minister concerned that the government will provide all the facilities that these athletes need to prepare for the future. I wish all the athletes the best for the future," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

The athletes also stated that they don't have sufficient equipment for training for competitions. They said they can perform well in events such as the Olympics with better equipment and infrastructure, the statement said.

Kejriwal directed Atishi, who was also present, to ensure that the necessary facilities are provided, the statement added.

"We are with you, and whatever is possible, we will surely assist. Efforts will be made to establish a training centre for boat athletes soon. The Delhi government has always promoted sports … To ensure the quest of Olympic and Paralympics glory and sports in general, the Delhi government will provide every possible support," the chief minister told the athletes.

Due the lack of world-class facilities at the Sonia Vihar Water Sports Club in Wazirabad, many athletes are forced to go to other states to practice. PTI SLB SZM