Delhi govt to empanel five-star hotels to host CM, ministers' events

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Delhi government will empanel five-star hotels in the city to serve as a venue for hosting important events, including state functions and programmes involving the chief minister and her cabinet, officials said on Friday.

The General Administration Department (GAD) of the Delhi government organises high-level functions on behalf of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and offices of the cabinet ministers, as well as state-level functions and programmes, they said.

The department has started empanelling five-star hotels in the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCT), inviting applications to be submitted by October 16, a GAD officer said.

"The applications from the interested five-star hotels will be examined for requisite eligibility before empanelment. The department reserves the right to reject any or all the applications without assigning any reasons," he stated.

Officials said that the arrangement with the five-star hotels will come in handy as the government plans to host big-ticket events.

Delhi's budget for 2025–26 includes plans for an international film festival, a global investor summit, and other initiatives to boost tourism and cultural activities in the city.

The government has allocated Rs 30 crore to host an international film festival.

In her budget speech, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that her government also plans to hold a global investor summit.

Delhi has "immense opportunities" for various types of investments, especially in IT, banking, tourism, data storage, electronics sectors, and the government plans to hold a global investors summit this year, she said.

The government has also allocated Rs 139 crore for various schemes related to tourism, art, and culture in the budget, aiming to transform the national capital into a major tourist hub.

Currently, official events are held at various venues, including the Chhatrasal and Thyagraj stadiums, as well as auditoriums of the Delhi Secretariat.