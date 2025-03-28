Delhi govt to enact law for cow conservation and protection

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) The BJP government in Delhi will bring a law for the conservation and protection of stray cows in the city.

Minister Ashish Sood made the announcement during a discussion on the issue of stray cows and other animals in the city in the Delhi Assembly.

"We will bring a law for cow conservation and protection after all the due deliberations. We will make sure that there is no misunderstanding between the different departments of the government and we will all study the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for the law," Sood said.

We will bring the Bill soon, keeping the sentiments of all the MLAs and people into consideration, he added.

"It is also important for the civic beauty of our city that stray animals do not roam on the streets," the minister added.