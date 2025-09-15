Delhi govt to enrol 50,000 new beneficiaries under pension scheme; allowance to be hiked

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) The Delhi government will enrol 50,000 new beneficiaries under the Old Age Pension Scheme at an event here on September 17 as part of 'Sewa Pakhwada' to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, an official said on Monday.

The new enrolment drive is aimed at ensuring that more elderly citizens benefit from the scheme and receive financial support to meet their daily needs, he said.

"The social welfare department will start the enrolment process for 50,000 elderly beneficiaries under the Old Age Pension Scheme on September 17 at IGI Stadium," the official said.

He added that the monthly pension amount for senior citizens will be increased. Beneficiaries aged 60 years and above will now receive Rs 2,500 per month, up from the earlier Rs 2,000. For beneficiaries aged 70 years and above, the pension will be raised from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 per month.

In addition, beneficiaries belonging to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes will receive an extra Rs 500 per month as part of the scheme.

The official also mentioned that the last round of enrolment took place in November 2024, and a large number of pending applications delayed the process.

"It took nearly seven months to clear the backlog, and the pending enrolments were finally resolved in June 2025," he said.

The Delhi government will implement 75 projects, schemes and programmes under the 'Sewa Pakhwada' campaign to mark the Prime Minister's 75th birthday. PTI SHB RHL