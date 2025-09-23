Delhi govt to establish 53 Fast Track Special Courts across city: CM Gupta

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced that the government will establish 53 new Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) across the national capital to ensure swift disposal of cases relating to crimes against women and children.

Orders have already been issued in this regard with immediate effect, said an official statement.

At present, 16 such courts are functioning on a temporary/ad-hoc basis in Delhi, and these will also be converted into permanent ones, it said.

Gupta said the Delhi government has placed women's and children's safety as its highest priority.

"We want to ensure that victims are not forced to wait for years to receive justice. This move will not only guarantee timely justice but will also strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of women's empowerment and a safe India," she said.

This is not just about increasing the number of courts, but a long-term initiative to strengthen and enhance the effectiveness of the justice delivery system, she added.

The chief minister shared that more than 17,000 cases related to crimes against women and children are currently pending before the courts. The slow pace of hearings has been delaying justice for victims and their families, she said.

Following a meeting of the Task Force on Women's Safety chaired by the Delhi lieutenant governor, Gupta issued instructions to the concerned departments, the statement said.

Following this, the Law Department pursued the matter and consulted the Delhi High Court.

The high court, considering the number of pending cases and the recommendations of the Finance Commission, informed the government that 37 additional FTSCs were urgently required. It also recommended converting the existing 16 temporary/ad-hoc such courts in the capital into permanent ones.

In total, 53 (37+16) new courts are now being established, the statement said.

Chief Minister Gupta said that the government has also decided to ensure that all necessary infrastructure, judicial officers, and supporting staff appointments for these courts are completed at the earliest.

The Law Department has already prepared a proposal and sent it to the Finance Department. This includes the appointment of 53 new judicial officers, which will be completed soon, the statement said.

According to the chief minister, these courts will primarily hear cases under the POCSO Act, 2012, and rape cases (Section 376 of IPC/Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita). PTI SLB KVK KVK