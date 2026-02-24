Delhi govt to establish green waste processing plant in every district: PWD minister

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) The Delhi government has established the city's first green waste processing plant, PWD minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Tuesday said, adding that his department plans to establish such a facility in every district to manage waste scientifically and keep public spaces clean.

The facility will process horticulture waste generated along PWD roads and convert it into compost for reuse in landscaping and plantation work.

"Earlier, whenever branches, shrubs or trees fell due to storms or pruning activities, the waste often remained dumped along roadsides or open spaces for days, where it would decay, create foul smell and cause inconvenience to nearby communities," the PWD minister said.

"For the first time, our government has built this infrastructure. Instead of dumping waste, we will now process it scientifically and convert it into compost that will be reused. Long-term plan is to establish at least one such facility in every district to ensure efficient and localised waste management," Verma said while inaugurating the plant near Delhi Secretariat.

"Resident Welfare Associations and schools had been repeatedly demanding a proper mechanism for green waste disposal because such waste was lying unattended and rotting in many places. We have now created a permanent solution," Singh asserted.

Under the initiative, six green waste plants have already been developed, while six more will be constructed in the next phase.

The compost produced at these facilities will be used by the horticulture department for maintaining central verges, roadside plantations and gardens maintained by PWD.