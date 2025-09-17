Delhi govt to expand waste-to-energy facilities

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday announced the setting up of a new waste-to-energy (WTE) plant and the expansion of an already existing facility run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also announced the inauguration of the new Narela-Bawana plant, saying, "From the massive garbage mounds that once shamed the people of Delhi, the Modi government is starting to generate electricity from it." Designed to process 3,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste per day, the upcoming facility in Narela-Bawana is expected to play a crucial role in easing the city’s waste burden and generating clean energy.

"In addition, the Okhla plant has been expanded, increasing its capacity from 1,950 tonnes per day to 2,950 tonnes per day. This step will take Delhi to new heights towards sustainable energy and cleanliness," CM Gupta said.

The cost of both the projects is around Rs 965 crore. A WTE plant is a facility that burns municipal solid waste to produce steam, which then runs turbines to generate electricity. Currently, Delhi has four such plants. PTI SSM NB