Delhi govt to expedite villages development programme

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Delhi Minister Gopal Rai Wednesday said the government has given different agencies time till June 15 to prepare their action plan for the development of villages in the national capital.

It has happened for the first time that a government in the city has made a provision of Rs 900 crore for the development of urbanised and rural villages in Delhi, Rai told a press conference here.

The government has started its preparation on a war footing for the development of these villages, he said.

"We held a meeting with different agencies on Wednesday. The priority is being given to the development of the roads in the villages," Rai said.

"A meeting of the board was held before the Model Code of Conduct came into force in Delhi where a total of 1,387 proposals was placed before the board by MLAs from different assemblies and the board had passed all 1,387 proposals," he said.

In the meeting, all the agencies were instructed to set June 15 as their timeline, he said.

"The practical time we have to implement the work is till October as the GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) gets imposed in Delhi from around November 4 or 5 and continues till December," he said.

"After that, the Model Code of Conduct for the state assembly elections will get enforced in January. In view of this, to prepare a comprehensive action plan, we have given all the agencies a timeline of June 15," Rai said.

Under the Village Development Board, two executing agencies, MCD and Irrigation and Flood Control Department undertake development work.

The development minister said there is a three-level process to complete these works.

"First, the board approves it. After this, the executing agencies of the board, MCD and Irrigation and Flood Control Department, do tendering process of these works and get it implemented at the ground level," he said.

"We have the budget for the purpose and the board has also approved all the works. Now it is only left to implement it. We have asked all the agencies to prepare their action plan by June 15. Also, they will make a list of the problems faced by the agencies on the ground," he said.

He said a meeting of all MLAs has been called on June 19 where the officers of the departments concerned will present the status report of the proposals coming from different assembly constituencies.

"Also, the problems confronting them on the ground will be resolved. During this, all the assemblies will be reviewed. The NOC and other papers of different departments are required," he said.

Special camps would be arranged at the Delhi Secretariat on June 27-28 to resolve any other impediment so that the MLAs do not need to run to different offices for getting issues addressed, he said.

"Officers of all departments will be present at one place in the special camp. All the pending files will be disposed of at a fast pace," he said, adding the target is to complete all the official file work in the month of June.

The tender process for these works will start in July and their work order will be done by August. These works will be completed by September-October, he said.