Delhi govt to fast-track 4 drainage projects to fix waterlogging

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) The Delhi government has fast-tracked four large-scale drainage projects to address chronic waterlogging across the national capital, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday.

"The Drainage Master Plan has been designed keeping in view Delhi's geographical conditions, recurring waterlogging, increasing population pressure and the need for future-ready infrastructure," Gupta said.

According to CMO officials, the Mundka supplementary drain, MB Road stormwater drain, Kirari-Rithala trunk drain, and the stormwater drain along Rohtak Road are being developed as key components of the government's strategy to modernise Delhi's drainage infrastructure.

The enhanced trunk drains will ensure swift discharge of rainwater into the Yamuna and reduce pressure on the sewerage network," Gupta added.

To resolve long-standing drainage issues in Kirari, Mundka, Bawana and Nangloi, a 4.5-km trunk drain is proposed parallel to the railway line from Mundka halt station.

"The project, being implemented by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department at Rs 220.93 crore, will cater to a catchment area of 1,520 acres and has a discharge capacity of 760 cusecs of water," officials said.

The drain will merge with the Supplementary Drain and integrate multiple secondary drains along its route, creating a unified drainage system, they added.

The work will be carried out within railway land, for which an MoU has already been signed. The project is expected to be completed within 15 months after approvals.

A storm water drain project with an estimated cost of Rs 387.84 crore will prevent waterlogging in south Delhi areas, particularly along the MB Road stretch from Lado Sarai T-point to Pul Prahladpur, they said.

Executed by the Public Works Department, the project covers 11.38 km of road length with drains spanning 22.76 km on both sides.

"The project, scheduled for completion in 2.5 years, also includes construction of footpaths, relocation of utility services and transplantation or felling of around 500 trees," officials said.

Similarly, in northwest Delhi, a 7.2-km Kirari-Rithala trunk drain is being constructed by the Delhi Development Authority at Rs 250.21 crore, with a discharge capacity of 1,160 cusecs.

"Additionally, improvement of storm water drains along Rohtak Road (NH-10) is underway at an estimated cost of Rs 184 crore. The project has received Rs 105 crore from the Centre under the "Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment" scheme and is targeted for completion by March 2026," they added.

The chief minister said the projects would bring lasting relief to large parts of Delhi from recurring monsoon flooding and mark a decisive step towards strengthening the capital's urban infrastructure.