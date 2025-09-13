Delhi govt to form special committee to curb circulation of fake medicine

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) The Delhi government is set to form a special committee tasked with conducting raids and curbing the circulation of counterfeit medicines in the national capital, an official said.

The committee, which will be formed by the health department, will consist of four specialised teams that will carry out systematic raids across the city, he told PTI.

"These operations will often take place at midnight at various locations, particularly in front of hospitals and medical shops, where the fake drug racket is believed to be active," the official further said.

The seized medicines will then be sent for stringent laboratory testing to verify their authenticity, he added.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh said the decision comes after several cases of fake medicines being sold in city surfaced in recent months, raising serious health concerns.

Singh emphasised the government's zero-tolerance policy towards the manufacturing and circulation of fake medicines.

"Our primary aim is to protect public health. The newly formed committee will work round the clock to identify sources, conduct surprise raids, and ensure no fake medicines reach the people of Delhi," the minister said. PTI NSM OZ OZ