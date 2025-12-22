Delhi govt to halt waiver of challans for PUC norms violation, issue guidelines for e-rickshaws

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Delhi government on Monday took a slew of decisions to control pollution, which include strict enforcement of Pollution Under Control norms without any waiver of challans, exploring pooled and shared electric bus services in Delhi-NCR, issuing new guidelines for e-rickshaws, and rationalising DTC bus routes, officials said.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chaired a high-level review meeting at Delhi Secretariat to assess the pollution control measures and take effective decisions, they said. The chief minister took a strict view of vehicles operating without valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, according to an official statement. Under the existing provisions, polluting vehicles attract a penalty of Rs 10,000. It was observed that in several cases, vehicle owners approach Lok Adalats to get these fines reduced, which weakens the deterrent effect.

Gupta clarified that henceforth no challan will be waived under any circumstance.

She directed officials to pursue all necessary legal options, including approaching courts if required, while emphasising that the government's objective is not revenue generation but ensuring clean air, the statement said.

To promote pollution-free mobility through private sector participation, the government will soon initiate discussions with ride-hailing companies such as Ola and Uber, it said. The proposal aims to explore the operation of pooled and shared electric or non-polluting buses in the Delhi-NCR region. Such initiatives are expected to reduce dependence on private vehicles and strengthen environment-friendly public transport, Gupta said, asserting that achieving zero emissions in the capital remains a key priority of the government.

Unregulated movement of e-rickshaws has emerged as a major cause of traffic congestion, leading to higher fuel consumption and increased pollution, the statement said.

To address this issue, the Delhi government will soon issue new comprehensive guidelines for e-rickshaws. These guidelines will regulate their operational areas and routes to ensure smoother traffic flow and better road management, it said.

To further strengthen public transport, the government has decided to rationalise Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus routes.

The chief minister said DTC services must reach every area and neighbourhood in Delhi. Scientific and rational route planning will improve last-mile connectivity and encourage citizens to opt for public transport instead of private vehicles, she said.

Gupta directed all the departments concerned to work in close coordination and implement these decisions with immediate effect. After the meeting, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa held a meeting on pollution and sought feedback from various departments, including the Public Works Department, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the Transport Department. "The chief minister discussed the availability of electric buses, and the identifying and easing of more major traffic congestion hotspots in the city. Improving public transport, including promoting carpooling was discussed in the meeting. We are looking into resuming of the carpooling app as well," Sirsa said.

The minister said that many decisions related to the transport department and the PWD, which will be finalised this week, will provide a long-term solution for the pollution issue. PTI SLB RUK RUK