Delhi govt to hasten shifting of high-tension power lines in Bawana, Kirari

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) The Delhi government has fast-tracked shifting of high-tension power lines in Burai, Kirari and Bawana areas of the city in view of public safety, according to an official statement.

Chief minister Atishi has directed officials to simplify policies for shifting such lines, nine of which in Burari, Kirari, and Bawana constituencies will soon be moved, the government statement said.

At present, power companies only shift high-tension lines after receiving 100 per cent advance payment but they have agreed to do the work with 30 percent advance payment now.

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) will soon issue guidelines for the job, the statement said.

Under the policy, funds will be allocated for plans involving the shifting of 11kV, 33kV, and 66kV high-tension (HT) lines, as well as 400-volt low-tension (LT) lines, which are to be moved for the safety of the public.

The government bears the full cost of removal of power lines from such places as rural areas, farmers, public buildings, and unauthorised colonies.

Place where the shifting will take place, include Nithari Chowk-PSM School, Pratap Vihar-3, Vishal Mega Mart to Nag Mandir, Ration Office to Durga Chowk near Gas Bartan Bhandar, Nithari to Mubarakpur Chowk - all in Kirari.

In Burari the high tension lines at Shani Mandir Colony, Kushak-2, Nangli Poona Extension Kushak-1 will be shifted.

In Bawana, the line in Ara Colony, Qutabgarh will also be shifted, the statement said. PTI VIT VN VN