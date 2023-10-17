Delhi govt to help organisations celebrating Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti under state-run scheme

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) The Delhi government has invited applications from organisations seeking assistance for the celebrations of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti later this month under a state-run scheme, officials said on Tuesday.

Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand on Tuesday chaired a review meeting to discuss the preparations for the celebrations.

The Delhi government has invited applications for the celebrations of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti on October 28 under the scheme for celebration of birth/death anniversary of eminent personalities, they said.

The government scheme is to assist empanelled agencies and organisations desiring to celebrate the event in the form of arrangements for tentage, sound, system, lighting, banners and chairs, the officials said.

"Anand on Tuesday chaired the review meeting to discuss the preparations for the celebrations of the festival. Senior officials from SC/ST department attended the meeting. NGOs and organisations involved in social activities are eligible for assistance under the scheme," an official said.

The organisations want to avail the assistance are required to submit their applications recommended by the area MLA to the department for the Welfare of SC/ST/OBC, they added. PTI NIT SMN