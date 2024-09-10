Delhi govt to hire agency to prevent Ganesha idols' immersion in Yamuna river

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) The Delhi government will be hiring an agency for erecting barricades and deploying labourers to prevent the immersion of Ganesha idols in the Yamuna river.

The Irrigation and Flood Control Department has floated a tender to hire an agency for the purpose.

"The agency will be responsible for making arrangements for preventing Ganesha's idol immersion in river Yamuna on Eastern Bank of the river from Nanaksar Gurudwara to U.P. Border and Wazirabad Barrage to Old Railway Bridge during 2024," said an official.

"The agency will be responsible for barricading of all entry points to river Yamuna with mild steel pipes and curtains and deployment of labour in three shifts for watch and ward of barricading," the official added.

According to the official, the agency shall take all necessary precautions to prevent any nuisance or inconvenience to the owners, tenants or occupiers of adjacent properties and to the public in general and to prevent any damage to such properties from pollutants like smoke, dust, noise.

"The contractor shall use such methodology and equipment so as to cause minimum environmental pollution of any kind during and minimum hindrance to road users and to occupants of the adjacent properties or other services running in the vicinity," said the official. PTI SLB AS AS