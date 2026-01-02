Delhi govt to hire six chartered accountants for school fee appellate panels

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) The Delhi government will hire six chartered accountants for its district fee appellate committees and the revision committee to review and address school fee-related matters of private unaided recognised schools across the national capital, a statement said.

A tender has been floated for the engagement at an estimated project cost of Rs 86.40 lakh. The selected chartered accountants will be deployed to 15 districts under the provisions of the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025, which came into force following a notification dated August 14, 2025, it said.

Under the Act, each school has a School Level Fee Regulation Committee empowered to approve fees proposed by the management. An aggrieved group of parents may, within 30 days, appeal against the decision before the District Fee Appellate Committee. As per the law, every district appellate committee and the revision committee must include a chartered accountant as a member, it stated.

The statement said that there are around 1,794 private unaided recognised schools spread across Delhi's 15 districts whose financial documents are required to be examined at the appellate and revision stages. To meet this requirement, at least six professional chartered accountants will be deployed, one for the revision committee and five others, each handling three district fee appellate committees.

The chartered accountants will independently examine the audited accounts and financial records of schools, verify compliance with the determinants of fee fixation under the Act, provide expert financial opinions during committee deliberations, assist in drafting financial reasoning in committee orders, and maintain impartiality, recusing themselves in cases of conflict of interest, it stated.

The Act also empowers the director of education to call for records of school-level, district appellate or revision committees to ensure proceedings conform to the law, and to issue directions or refer cases to the appropriate committee, the statement read, adding that any legal issues arising from reports submitted by the chartered accountants will also have to be handled by them, including preparing replies for courts, without extra remuneration.

The engagement will be for a period of two years. The selected chartered accountants will be required to dispose of each appeal within 30 days of its receipt. The services will be performed at the offices of the district deputy directors of education, the headquarters of the Directorate of Education or any other location as directed by the officer in charge, it added. PTI SHB SMV APL