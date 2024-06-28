Delhi govt holds emergency meeting after heavy rains cause havoc in capital

New Delhi: The Delhi government will hold an emergency meeting on Friday afternoon to take stock of the situation in the city after heavy rains left the national capital waterlogged and brought traffic to a standstill in many areas.

All Cabinet ministers and top officials will attend the meeting that will be held at the Secretariat at 2 pm, officials said.

Heavy rains hit normal life in Delhi.

A portion of the roof of the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed due to the rain, leaving one person dead and six injured.

The Safdarjung weather station recorded 153.7 mm of rainfall, which began around 3 am.

Delhiites shared on social media videos and photos of submerged vehicles on waterlogged roads and stuck in long traffic jams.