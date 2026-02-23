Delhi govt to hold week-long public outreach programme across all Lok Sabha constituencies

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) The Delhi government will launch a week-long public outreach programme across all seven Lok Sabha constituencies of the national capital on Monday to mark one year of BJP regime here.

According to the schedule released by the party, the outreach will involve public meetings and interactions led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and State president Virendra Sachdeva, aimed at highlighting the government's work and engaging directly with residents in different parts of the city.

The programme will begin on today in northeast Delhi, with a public interaction scheduled at Khajuri Chowk in the evening. It will be followed by similar events in west Delhi on February 24, east Delhi on February 25 and New Delhi on February 26, it stated.

Meetings are also planned in northwest Delhi on February 27, south Delhi on February 28 and Chandni Chowk on March 1, covering all parliamentary constituencies in the capital, as per the schedule.

The outreach programme will conclude on March 1.

It mentioned that the initiative is intended to take the government's work report to the people and gather feedback at the grassroots level through direct engagement. PTI SHB SHB NB NB