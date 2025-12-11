Delhi govt to host clean-air innovation showcase, open to public for live demonstrations

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Delhi government will organise a first-of-its-kind clean-air innovation showcase at IIT Delhi in the last week of December, where shortlisted participants of its Innovation Challenge will present working models aimed at reducing PM2.5 and PM10 levels.

The event will be open to citizens, students, alumni and officials to observe live demonstrations.

Officials said nearly 300 proposals were screened in the preliminary round, and the most promising entries have now been invited to pitch their ideas before the Internal Technical Evaluation Committee (ITEC), a panel comprising scientists, professors and subject experts.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the multi-day event marks the next stage of the government's effort to identify scalable, low-cost pollution control technologies for the capital.

Sirsa said the government wants innovators to prove their ideas in "full public view," adding that this stage is "where ideas meet reality," as applicants must demonstrate that their prototypes can work on the ground to reduce particulate pollution.

The challenge covers two categories — technologies that can reduce or capture PM2.5 and PM10 emissions from BS-IV or older vehicles, and those targeting particulate matter in ambient air.

Each shortlisted applicant will give a structured presentation and physically demonstrate their model, prototype or device before the ITEC panel.

The entries will be evaluated on innovation, feasibility, adaptability to Delhi's conditions, cost-effectiveness and compliance with environmental norms, Sirsa said, adding that solutions that meet the threshold score will move to field trials or laboratory testing, with DPCC covering costs as per guidelines.

Technologies with existing credible test reports may directly advance to the final review for potential citywide deployment, he added.

Additionally, the government has also announced incentives for winning projects: Rs 5 lakh upon successful evaluation and testing, and an additional Rs 50 lakh for solutions verified by NPL-equivalent labs and recommended for adoption by the government.

The minister added that the initiative is part of a broader, long-term clean-air strategy under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, combining enforcement, innovation and citizen participation.

He also invited students, technologists and residents to attend the IIT Delhi showcase and "stand with Delhi’s clean-air mission" by engaging with and supporting emerging solutions. PTI NSM AMJ AMJ