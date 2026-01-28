Delhi govt to implement HR management system; automate invoicing, salary processing

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) In a move to optimise administration, the Delhi government is working to implement a human resource management system based on the digital database of its employees, officials said on Wednesday.

The project entails implementation of the human resource management system (HRMS) comprising customised human resource and payroll and finance management software solution, they said.

The Intelligent Communications Systems India Limited (ICSIL), a joint venture of the Centre and the Delhi government, will implement the project through a concessionaire selected through bidding.

The goal of implementing the HRMS is to ensure automation of human resource payroll, invoicing, and salary processing, officials said.

The system will be integrated with the existing accounting system and data sources and have role-based access for 35 users.

It will also have realtime dashboard and analytics facilities.

The core modules and features of the HRMS will include a centralised database management of approximately 7,500 employee which may be extended to 20,000 employees. The storage may be increased if the user base increases further, the tender document of the project said.

Attendance and leave-tracking, workforce management, including transfers, promotions, organisational charts, statutory compliance and regulatory update modules, will also be part of the HRMS.

The payroll management module will be equipped for uploading attendance of outsourced employees through a real-time software-generated format, and for verification and forwarding to the finance division.

Realtime tracking of receipts of payments against e-tax invoice, salary processing as per applicable calculation and financial analytics will be part of the finance module of HRMS.