Delhi govt to implement 'Rah-Veer' financial incentive scheme: CM Gupta

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) The Delhi government will implement the Centre's 'Rah-Veer’ scheme to motivate citizens to assist seriously injured road accident victims, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday.

Under the financial scheme, any person who provides immediate assistance to a seriously injured road accident victim and ensures their transport to a hospital or trauma centre within the golden hour will be rewarded Rs 25,000 along with a certificate of appreciation.

"People often hesitate to help due to fear of legal complications or police procedures. However, this scheme will remove such apprehensions and encourage citizens to step forward," the chief minister said.

The scheme aims not only to save the lives of seriously injured road accident victims but also to foster a culture of compassion in society. Delhi government believes that greater public participation can substantially reduce mortality arising from road accidents, she added.

According to the chief minister, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued detailed guidelines to states and Union territories for effective implementation, and following these guidelines, the Delhi government has decided to adopt the scheme.

She added that the initiative has been framed in accordance with the Good Samaritan Rules notified under Section 134A of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019.

For effective implementation, a District Level Evaluation Committee will be constituted, comprising the District Magistrate, a senior police officer, the Chief Medical Officer and the Regional Transport Officer.

"The reward amount will be transferred directly to the beneficiary's bank account through an online process. A separate bank account will be maintained for this purpose, and the entire procedure will be recorded on a digital platform. The Ministry will also provide an initial grant to the states," the chief minister added.

Ten of the most outstanding Rah-Veers selected annually will receive a special national award of Rs 1 lakh each, Gupta added. PTI SSM SSM HIG HIG