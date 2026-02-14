Delhi govt to impound, scrap end of life vehicles found on roads of city

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) The Delhi Transport Department on Saturday issued a public notice stating that any End- of-Life Vehicle parked or plying will be scrapped without further notice.

The move aims to strictly enforce air pollution norms in the national capital.

Diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years are classified as End-of-Life Vehicles (EOV).

In its notice, the transport department asked owners of EOVs to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) and transfer their vehicles out of the city.

"End-of-Life vehicles of BS-III and below emission norms found plying or parked in public places within Delhi shall be impounded and scrapped without further notice, in accordance with law. Owners of such vehicles are advised to obtain an NOC for transfer outside the NCR," the notice said.

The transport department officials said a fresh enforcement drive will be carried out soon to remove old vehicles from the city.