Delhi govt to improve condition of settlements inhabited by SC, ST, OBCs

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The Delhi government will repair public washrooms, unpaved roads and install CCTV cameras in settlements predominantly inhabited by residents from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Tuesday held a meeting with the officials of SC, ST, OBC welfare departments to discuss the current challenges in these settlements, including poor sanitation, inadequate drainage, damaged roads, and insufficient public facilities, a statement said.

To tackle these issues, the department has proposed a wide-ranging development plan aimed at improving essential services and overall living conditions, it stated.

The statement highlighted the initiatives that were discussed include the repair and construction of public toilets and bathhouses, paving of unpaved roads, and installation of cement-concrete flooring on access routes.

Also, there are plans to build public parks with seating, sports complexes for youth, and community libraries to support education and recreational needs, it read.

To enhance safety in these areas, CCTV cameras will be installed as part of a broader effort to improve security, the statement said.

Minister Singh directed officials to implement all welfare schemes swiftly and ensure that the benefits are delivered to the truly deserving sections of the community.

He reaffirmed the Delhi Governments commitment to the empowerment of marginalized groups, stressing that development in SC, ST, OBC settlements will be taken up on a priority basis, especially in response to appeals from local representatives and residents. PTI SHB NB