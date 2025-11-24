Delhi govt to inaugurate 70 Arogya Ayushman Mandirs Tuesday

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) The Delhi government will inaugurate 70 Arogya Ayushman Mandirs on Tuesday, taking the total number of operational primary health clinics in the city to over 200, Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said.

The national capital currently has around 168 Ayushman Mandirs.

With the new centres coming up across 10 of Delhi's 11 districts, the government aims to strengthen last-mile access to primary healthcare and make these facilities the "backbone of community health services", Singh told PTI.

Officials said the government has decided to stop operating health centres from rented premises, asserting that adequate government land and buildings are now available for setting up new units.

Singh told PTI that the expansion marks a major leap in the capital's public health infrastructure.

"With these 70 new Arogya Ayushman Mandirs, we are bringing quality healthcare right into people's neighbourhoods," he said. "Our goal is clear -- every citizen, regardless of income or location, must have easy access to primary healthcare." The Delhi health minister said the government will scale up the network even further in the coming days.

"You will see us expanding at an unprecedented pace. By early next year, every promised (Arogya Ayushman) Mandir will be functional. These centres will become the first point of care for lakhs of Delhi residents," he added.

The areas where the new facilities will be inaugurated on Tuesday include Sarai Kale Khan dispensary area, Khizrabad, Nehru Place, Okhla, Darya Ganj, Gautam Nagar, Hauz Khas, Shahpur, Burari, and Jahangirpuri.

Another 187 centres are expected to become operational by December 31, officials said.

They added that the revamped Ayushman Arogya Mandirs will be equipped with expanded services and modern technology, offering OPD consultations, free medicines, diagnostics, maternal and child healthcare, elderly care, mental health services and dental treatment.

The Delhi government has committed to setting up 1,139 such clinics in phases, including both upgraded Mohalla Clinics and newly constructed facilities. PTI NSM NSD NSD