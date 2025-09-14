Delhi govt to inaugurate 75 projects worth crores under 'Seva Pakhwada'

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) The Delhi government will inaugurate a senior citizens' home and a girls' hostel for visually impaired students in the city as part of the 'Seva Pakhwada', Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday.

The Savitribai Phule Senior Citizens' Home, built at a cost of Rs 10.64 crore on a plot of 2,257 square metres in Paschim Vihar, has the capacity of housing 96 residents, she said.

The facility will provide senior citizens with medical facilities, nutritious food, hygienic accommodation, along with recreational and social activities, an official statement said.

The chief minister also announced the inauguration of the Atal Drishti Girls' Hostel, constructed near Timarpur close to Delhi University at a cost of Rs 13.42 crore.

Designed for 96 visually impaired students, the hostel has barrier-free infrastructure, support staff, and facilities that promote educational and personal development, the statement added.

Gupta said the initiatives reflect her government's commitment to inclusive education, women's empowerment and dignified living for the elderly.

She added that on September 17, which marks the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi will see the launch of 75 projects worth crores of rupees under the 'Seva Pakhwada'.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate 15 major projects at the Thyagraj Stadium, including the Atal Drishti Girls' Hostel, the Atal Asha Home for persons with intellectual disability and the Savitribai Phule Senior Citizens' Home.

The Atal Asha Home in Narela, built at a cost of Rs 40.60 crore, will house 220 residents and provide rehabilitation, care and training for those with intellectual disability.

The chief minister said the hostel and the home have been named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, whose vision and compassion continue to inspire generations.