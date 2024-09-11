Delhi govt to increase 100 seats for girls under free coaching scheme

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Wednesday said the AAP government has decided to increase 100 seats for girls under the 'Chief Minister's Super Talented Students Coaching Scheme' to provide free coaching for NEET and JEE exams to the students from the city-run schools.

According to a statement, Atishi interacted with beneficiaries of the scheme and said the students studying in Delhi government schools should work hard to fulfill their dreams, and the AAP dispensation will never let expensive coaching fees come in the way of their dreams.

Every year, 300 children of class nine and class 11 studying in the Delhi government schools are selected for free coaching for JEE and NEET in the top institutes.

To provide more opportunities for the girls to make progress, she said that from the next session, 100 additional seats will be provided for the female students under the coaching scheme, the statement stated.

Thanking Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for providing this facility, the students said that now there is no tension of expensive coaching fees for medical and engineering entrance exams preparation, and they can focus fully on their studies.

"The coaching fees worth lakhs of rupees were a hindrance in our dream of becoming doctors and engineers, but this scheme has removed this obstacle," the statement quoted a student as saying.