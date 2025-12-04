Delhi govt to install 305 mist sprayers at nine pollution hotspots: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The Delhi government is preparing an extensive plan to deploy mist spray technology to combat air pollution in the capital, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Thursday.

Gupta inspected mist sprayers installed at ITO, saying work is underway to install 305 mist sprayers at nine pollution hotspots in the city.

Mist technology is being seen as an effective solution against pollution, Gupta asserted, adding that trials of mist sprayers in some New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) areas has shown positive results.

"We are preparing an extensive plan to cover all the roads in Delhi with mist spray machines. Mist sprayers fitted on 35 poles at ITO are showing good results," the chief minister told reporters after the inspection.

Mist spray technology is specifically designed to control dust and airborne pollutants. The system is mounted on electricity poles and equipped with high-pressure pumps and nozzles that turns treated water into mist, that traps suspended pollutant particles, said a statement issued by the CMO.

Gupta said a high level committee comprising experts from various fields is being formed to advise the Delhi government on pollution remedies.

The panel, announced on Wednesday, will include senior officials from various government departments besides experts from IITs and specialists in environmental sciences, officials said, adding that the committee will be granted special powers by the government.

Gupta said different departments including PWD, DSIIDC, and the DDA, among others, have been instructed to work on filling potholes, carpet roads, and plant foliage on road dividers and islands, besides undertaking other steps to curb pollution.

The chief minister urged people to report potholes on the Delhi government portal.

Resident welfare associations (RWAs) should also distribute electric heaters to security guards in residential areas to prevent biomass burning in winters which contributes to air pollution, she stated.

She also appealed to people to make active use of the MCD 311 app for reporting complaints related to unauthorised dumping of waste, broken roads, potholes, faulty street lights, encroachments, sanitation concerns, or any other issue linked to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The app is being further strengthened as the nodal platform for receiving complaints related to civic issues. All agencies have been directed to resolve all the complaints within 72 hours, the statement said.