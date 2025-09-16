Delhi govt to install play equipment, renovate parks in slum areas

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Bringing smiles to children in unprivileged areas, the Delhi government is set to install swings, slides and other play equipment while also renovating parks and shishu vatikas in slum settlements across the city.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has floated several tenders for the installation of play equipment and repairing the dilapidated structures of shishu vatikas in various Juggi-Jhopri Clusters (JJCs).

The JJCs covered under the initiative include Idgah Road near Sadar Bazar, Goyala Dairy, Shakur Basti and Jafrabad, according to tenders.

The estimated cost of the work is Rs 8.64 lakh in Idgah Road, Rs 9.26 lakh in Goyala Dairy, Rs 8.61 lakh in Shakur Basti and Rs 8.24 lakh in Jafrabad. The work is expected to be completed within 90 days, the tenders stated.

As per an official, the play equipment will include slides, swings, see-saws, as well as more complex structures and also exercise tools.

"We are also planning to renovate and upgrade parks and shishu vatikas in other JJCs. At present, we are assessing the condition in each cluster and identifying areas that need repairs," an official said.

This initiative is part of the government's effort to provide better recreational facilities and a safer environment for children living in areas that lack basic amenities. PTI SHB AMJ AMJ