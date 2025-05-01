Delhi govt to install smart water dispensers at major locations across city

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma on Thursday said that 3000 smart water dispensers will be installed across the national capital to provide clean and cold drinking water to people.

Verma made the announcement while launching one such water dispenser at Kashmere Gate inter-state bus terminal as part of the government's heat action plan. "We want to ensure that no one in Delhi stays thirsty. This smart water dispenser machine is not just a technical solution but a transformative initiative rooted in the spirit of public service. In the coming months, such machines will be installed at major locations across Delhi to provide free, clean, and chilled water to every citizen," Verma said.

The project is being implemented by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) framework. Verma inspected the functioning of this machine and instructed officials to roll out similar machines across the city in a phased manner.

"Equipped with cutting-edge technology, this smart water dispensing machine will ensure 24x7 availability of chilled, purified, and safe drinking water to the public," the water minister added.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta recently announced the Delhi government's annual heat action plan. The action plan involves several measures to be taken by all the departments, like providing cool drinking water at bus queue shelters, public awareness, and cool roof shelters for daily commuters.

According to officials, these smart water dispensers have the capacity to provide 100 liters per hour of RO-filtered clean and chilled drinking water, having a total capacity of 800 liters per day. These water coolers will also have an artificial intelligence (AI) system built in, which will be connected to a camera to monitor the footfall at locations where installed. PTI SSM SSM MNK MNK