Delhi govt to introduce skill-based subjects in 257 more schools from current academic session

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) In a move to expand vocational education, the Directorate of Education has approved the introduction of Skill/NSQF subjects in 257 additional government schools in Delhi from the current academic session, officials said.

These subjects, introduced under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, aim to provide students with practical knowledge and job-ready skills alongside regular studies, according to a circular issued on May 23.

The circular said that students in Classes 9 and 11 can now enrol in various skill subjects, with each school expected to take in 50 students per subject.

Schools have been instructed to hold counselling sessions to help students understand the scope and career opportunities available through these vocational subjects, it added.

Fresh enrolments in Class 11 are also allowed, even if students have not studied the subject earlier in Class 9 or 10.

“This is part of a flexible, multi-entry and multi-exit policy to make skill education more accessible,” the circular said. It also mentioned that offering skill subjects is not mandatory for all students.

“Schools may offer the option, but it is not compulsory for every student to take a skill subject,” it added.

According to CBSE guidelines, schools do not need to seek separate approval for introducing these additional skill subjects. They are required to update relevant details on the CBSE portal, the circular further said.

National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) subjects include practical courses such as Information Technology, Retail, Healthcare, and Beauty and Wellness, designed to enhance students’ employability and career readiness, it added. PTI SHB OZ OZ