Delhi govt to kick off month-long cleanliness campaign from August 1

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) The Delhi government is set to launch its ambitious cleanliness campaign titled "Kude Se Azaadi"—a city-wide initiative aimed at eliminating waste, encouraging segregation at source, and transforming the national capital into one of the cleanest cities globally.

The month-long campaign will formally begin on Friday, August 1.

Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood described the campaign as a historic step under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. He said that competitions will be held among Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), and special drives will be conducted in unauthorised colonies and JJ clusters on August 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, and 24. Daily cleaning will also continue across the city.

He added that, on the first two days of the campaign, all government departments will focus on clearing accumulated garbage.

Sood also stated that thousands of safai karamcharis and multiple government departments are involved in the effort, and the government has allocated Rs 5 crore to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to support the campaign.

During a preparatory meeting held on Tuesday, Chief Minister Gupta announced a system of cash rewards ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore for the cleanest RWA, ward, and assembly constituency, depending on their performance. Participants are required to upload before-and-after photographs on a dedicated portal, which will be used for evaluation and disbursal of rewards.

The campaign will run through the entire month of August, with the initial two days dedicated to clearing waste backlogs in schools, hospitals, and government offices. On weekends, special attention will be given to unauthorised colonies and JJ clusters.

Clean-up efforts are also scheduled at key locations such as the Yamuna ghats on August 14, 21, and 28, and along Ring Road on August 29 and 31.

Various departments have issued directives to ensure effective implementation. The Public Works Department has asked all its divisions to create and execute Swachhata Abhiyan plans and to identify innovative practices. Social media platforms will be actively used to create awareness around the campaign. The department has also outlined a range of cleaning activities, including the installation of colour-coded dustbins and the maintenance of public infrastructure such as roads, drains, subways, staircases, and overhead tanks.

The Directorate of Education has instructed all schools to organise a one-hour cleanliness drive on August 1 within school premises and in nearby community areas. All staff, including the Head of School and teachers, are expected to take part in this initiative, which is part of the "Each One Clean One" campaign.

The New Delhi Municipal Council will celebrate Independence Day with a month-long series of cleanliness and public engagement activities. These will include intensive drives across markets, schools, hospitals, and places of worship, as well as awareness campaigns and cultural events. NDMC schools will participate in the "Each One Clean One" initiative by adopting public spaces for maintenance. Nearly 28,000 students are expected to participate in clean campus activities and plogging efforts.

International Youth Day will also be marked as part of the broader campaign. Special highlights include a patriotic movie screening for NDMC staff on August 13 and a public screening on India's freedom movement at the Regal Building on August 14.