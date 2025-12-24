Delhi govt to launch 100 Atal Canteen on Vajpayee's birth anniversary

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) The BJP government will launch 100 Rs 5-per-meal Atal canteens on the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood said on Wednesday.

The subsidy meal canteens were promised by the BJP in its Delhi election manifesto.

"One hundred canteens will be started from Thursday. The construction of some canteens was delayed due to GRAP restrictions for two months. But food will be served at all these places," Sood said in a press conference.

A sum of Rs 100 crore was allocated in the Delhi Budget 2025-26 for these canteens.

The government had earlier set up an inter-departmental committee to approve sites, menu, distribution system, and management of these canteens.

The menu will include dal-chawal (lentils and rice), vegetables, and roti (bread).

At each centre, 500 meals will be served in the morning and 500 in the evening.

The canteens will be subsidised by the Delhi government.

The food distribution centres will have CCTV cameras for real-time monitoring through the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board's digital platform.

Each kitchen will be equipped with modern appliances, LPG-based cooking systems, industrial RO water facilities, and cold storage, officials said.

More such canteens will be opened in the coming months, officials said.