Delhi govt to launch 500 creches for children of women labourers on PM's birthday: CM Gupta

New Delhi, Sept 16 (PTI) Delhi government will launch 500 creches for children of women working as labourers in the city on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday on September 17, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday.

After performing Vishwakarma Puja at the Delhi Secretariat, the chief minister praised the workers for contributing to the growth of the country, and said development of any state is not possible without the hard work put in by the labourers.

After coming to power in Delhi six months ago, the BJP government has launched various welfare measures like the Ayushman Bharat health scheme and Arogya Mandir clinics that will benefit the poor, she said.

"We are going to launch 500 creches named 'Palna' on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, where children of women workers will be take care of while they are at work," Gupta said.

She added that Delhi belongs to the workers and her government will always stand with them through thick and thin. PTI VIT ARI