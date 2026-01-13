Delhi govt to launch 81 more Ayushman Arogya Mandir: Health minister

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Delhi government will open 81 new Ayushman Arogya Mandir under the fifth phase of expansion of the flagship scheme to meet the health needs of the people, Health Minister Pankaj Singh said on Tuesday.

The minister said that over 6.9 lakh Ayushman health cards have been issued so far and 189 hospitals are empanelled for free healthcare access to the people of Delhi.

"With the addition of 81 more health centres, Delhi is steadily progressing toward the establishment of over 1100 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, as envisioned under the capital’s long-term primary healthcare roadmap," Singh said in a statement.

Currently, 238 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are operational and the number will go up to 319 with the inauguration of 81 more on Wednesday, he said.

Each Ayushman Arogya Mandir will offer free doctor consultations, essential medicines, and diagnostic tests, along with screening for diabetes, hypertension, cancer, maternal and child healthcare, immunisation support, the statement said.

Facilities of lifestyle counselling, mental health services and preventive health programmes such as Yoga and nutrition guidance are also provided at these health centres.

"Ayushman Arogya Mandir are transforming the way primary healthcare reaches people. These centres ensure that treatment, medicines, and tests are available completely free and within walking distance. This is not just about treating illness, it is about giving every family a dependable healthcare system closer to home," Singh said.

The government, along with the expansion of Arogya Mandirs, is also strengthening coverage under both the Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and the Ayushman Bharat – Vaya Vandana Yojana (AB-VVY).

According to the latest figures, a total of 6,91,530 health cards (combined PM-JAY + VVY) have been issued in Delhi, including 2,65,895 VVY cards, it said.

The government, for seamless access to secondary and tertiary health care, has empanelled 189 hospitals, comprising 138 private hospitals, 41 Delhi government hospitals, and 10 central government hospitals, the statement said.

These empanelled hospitals provide cashless treatment, ensuring that financially vulnerable families can receive lifesaving care without cost barriers, it said.

Under the supervision of the State Health Agency, Delhi, claims amounting to Rs 36.31 lakh have been settled for thousands of families under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. PTI VIT VIT APL APL