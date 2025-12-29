Delhi govt to launch AI-based Unified Grievance Redressal System in Partnership with IIT Kanpur

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) The Delhi government will launch an AI-based Unified Grievance Redressal System in partnership with IIT-Kanpur to enable faster complaint resolution and real-time monitoring, officials said on Monday.

Currently, residents can lodge complaints through various systems, including the Public Grievance Management System, an official statement said.

While each portal serves a purpose, their disconnected operation often leads to delays, duplication, and lack of holistic oversight, it added.

The AI-powered platform will integrate Delhi’s main grievance redressal portals into one unified dashboard, enabling smarter analysis, quicker resolutions, and enhanced public service delivery, the statement added.

The system will offer a unified dashboard that provides a single, comprehensive view of all grievances filed across PGMS, LG Listening Post, the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), and other grievance portals.

Using semantic search, users will be able to search complaints and won't have to rely solely on keywords.

Additional features include root cause analysis, automatic routing of grievances to the appropriate department, performance-based ranking of departments and regions by grievance resolution outcomes, and the digitisation of handwritten or typed complaint documents to enable faster and more efficient processing.

IIT Kanpur will handle system integration, cybersecurity audits (Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing), and maintenance of the portal. This initiative aims to bring greater transparency, accountability, and efficiency to Delhi’s grievance redressal mechanism.

Delhi IT Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said, "We are embracing technology to serve Delhi's citizens better. This AI-driven grievance monitoring system will not only integrate multiple portals but also empower our officials with data-driven insights. It is a leap toward responsive, accountable, and citizen-centric governance." The Intelligent Grievance Monitoring System (IGMS) is an artificial intelligence and machine learning-based platform designed to consolidate, analyse, and monitor public grievances. It aims to enhance governmental efficiency, improve complaint resolution times, and foster trust between the government and citizens.