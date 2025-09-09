Delhi govt to launch annual awards programme to honour officers

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced the launch of an annual awards programme to encourage excellence in governance, under which officers and departments demonstrating outstanding performance in their respective fields will be honoured each year.

The officers will be honoured in various categories, including Best Engineer, Best Department, Best SDM, and Best DM.

The decision was taken at a meeting CM Gupta held with district magistrates, sub-divisional magistrates, sub-registrars and other officials of the Revenue Department.

In the meeting, the chief minister said the officials must work with honesty and transparency, as the image of the government is determined by their conduct.

She also said during the Kanwar Yatra and floods, officials had demonstrated remarkable commitment and expressed hope that such dedicated work would continue in the future as well.

CM Gupt also directed officials that upcoming events, such as Ramleela and Durga Puja, must be managed through a single-window system, similar to the arrangements during the Kanwar Yatra, ensuring that the public faces no inconvenience.

Stressing that there must be zero encroachment on government land in the capital, she instructed officials to take measures to remove illegal occupations and construct boundary walls.

She also directed that regular public hearings must be organised in every district to ensure that citizens’ grievances are addressed directly and ordered early disposal of pending certificates, such as income and caste.

Highlighting the national importance of the 'One District, One Product' campaign, CM Gupta ordered officials to identify unique products and specialities of each district in Delhi for effective marketing and branding, and instructed that reports on this initiative be submitted.