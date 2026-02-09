Delhi govt to launch Arogya Mandir, Atal canteens to mark 1 year in power

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The BJP government has drawn a long list of projects and welfare measures including launch of Ayushman Arogya Mandir clinics, Atal canteens, Smart classrooms and Pink Smart Cards, to mark its first anniversary in power, officials said on Monday.

Union Home minister Amit Shah is scheduled to attend an event on February 20 at IGI Stadium, where several initiatives of the Delhi government will be launched, they said.

The government is likely to release financial assistance under Ladli scheme, direct benefit transfers under free LPG cylinder on Holi, at the event.

Pink Smart cards for free travel to women in public transport buses is also likely to be launched, officials said.

In an event on February 13, the government will launch 100 Arogya Mandir health clinics, while ferry service in Yamuna is likely to be launched on February 20, they said.

On February 21, the government will launch 25 Atal canteens where meals at nominal price of Rs 5 per person is provided.

Smart Classrooms and Smart libraries in CM-SHRI schools, SC, ST Basti development works worth Rs 76 crore and reimbursement of tuition fees by social welfare department are also scheduled to be launched later this week.

The government is likely to present its report card in a programme on February 21, officials said.

So far, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has launched 500 electric buses, latest medical equipments including an advanced CT scanner and Cath Lab at GB Pant Hospital, six air quality monitoring stations, as parts of the Delhi government's first anniversary programmes.

The BJP came to power in Delhi after 27 years, defeating the AAP in the polls held in February 2025. The BJP won 48 of the 70 Assembly seats while AAP was restricted to 22.

Gupta, elected from Shalimar Bagh seat, took oath as chief minister in a mega event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 20, 2025. PTI VIT VN VN