Delhi govt to launch mobile app construction workers

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Delhi Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand on Tuesday announced the city government will launch a mobile app as a Diwali gift for construction workers to ensure that they can benefit from various welfare schemes being run for them.

Anand made the announcement at a meeting of the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (DBOCWWB) at the Delhi Secretariat.

Many welfare schemes for construction workers are being run by the DBOCWWB. To ensure that these schemes reach maximum beneficiaries, various mediums of publicity are needed, an official statement said.

During the meeting, the statement said, Anand underlined the importance of mobile apps in every sector in today's digital era.

Hence, there is a need to launch a mobile app for construction workers, he said.

During the meeting, the minister also issued directions to ensure on-site registration of workers at all construction sites.

Anand also took stock of the deployment of mobile registration vans at all construction sites.

The initiative is aimed at facilitating the registration of construction workers to enable them to benefit from various welfare schemes of the government. PTI SLB DIV DIV