Delhi govt to launch month-long cleanliness campaign in August: CM Gupta

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced that the government will launch a month-long campaign, "Delhi's Freedom from Garbage Cleanliness Drive," from August 1 to mark India's Independence anniversary.

The special drive will run from August 1 to 31, according to a statement.

Gupta announced that on July 29, a major meeting would be held at the Civic Centre, where ministers, MPs, councillors and association representatives would finalise responsibilities to ensure the smooth execution of the campaign.

She appealed to the citizens of Delhi to actively participate and help make the city clean and hygienic. To ensure the campaign is carried out effectively, all departments of the Delhi Government will contribute. The drive will also involve Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), market associations, school and college students, and other institutions, said an official statement. To encourage public participation, a dedicated online portal will be launched, the statement said.

At a high-level meeting held on Friday to review preparations for the "Delhi's Freedom from Garbage Cleanliness Drive", Gupta stressed the importance of coordinated efforts. The meeting was attended by Urban Development and Education Minister Ashish Sood, Chief Secretary Dharmendra, and senior officials from the Urban Development Department, PWD, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, NDMC, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and other key departments.

Gupta stated that August is celebrated as the month of India's Independence, and the government has resolved that this August, Delhi will achieve "freedom from garbage".

She added that with extensive public participation and strong inter-departmental coordination, the campaign would be implemented so effectively that citizens would truly feel the capital has achieved freedom from garbage.

The campaign will place particular focus on schools, government offices and hospitals, with targeted efforts to clear long-accumulated waste and unused items from storerooms. It will also cover vegetable and fruit markets, industrial areas, bus terminals and depots. All ministers of the Delhi Government, MLAs, MPs and municipal councillors will participate in the campaign and run initiatives to increase citizen involvement, the statement added.

Gupta also informed that special programmes under the "Freedom from Garbage" campaign would be held every Saturday and Sunday throughout August. Alongside wide publicity through multiple channels, a dedicated online portal will allow residents to upload 'before and after' photographs of cleaned sites to showcase their contribution.

She stressed that particular attention would be given to slum areas, unauthorised colonies and informal settlements, ensuring that a significantly higher volume of waste is collected and disposed of compared to normal days.

Appealing to the people of Delhi, she said that by participating, they would not only help free the city from garbage but also reinforce Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision that a nation can only become truly clean when every citizen accepts personal responsibility. She emphasised that cleanliness is not merely a government initiative but a civic duty.

Ashish Sood said that through the drive, the city would send a strong message to the nation that the people of Delhi are committed to such initiatives. He said that school and college students would play a crucial role in spreading awareness and mobilising citywide participation. He also mentioned that the government is considering recognising and rewarding those who share their photographs on the official portal. PTI SLB HIG