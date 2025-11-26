Delhi govt to launch new portal for caregiver allowance applications

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) The Delhi government is setting up an online portal to ease the process of applications for its caregiver allowance scheme, which offers Rs 6,000 per month to eligible persons with disabilities.

The Social Welfare Department, in coordination with the Health Department, is testing the portal to ensure it is user-friendly before launch. Once operational, applicants will be able to file forms online, which will be shared simultaneously with both departments, an official said.

As part of the procedure, applicants will have to visit designated hospitals, where persons with disabilities will undergo neurological and orthopaedic evaluations.

The hospital will prepare a detailed assessment report and forward it to the Social Welfare Department, which will verify eligibility, the official added.

Launched on September 17, the scheme aims to support persons with disabilities who require high levels of assistance and ease the financial burden on their families.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had earlier said that the monthly allowance is meant to cover expenses related to caregivers, therapy, assistive devices, counselling and other essential services. The money will be transferred directly to beneficiaries’ Aadhaar-linked bank accounts.

The scheme applies to individuals with at least 40 per cent disability who are certified as requiring high support, with a score between 60 and 100, by the district-level assessment board.

Applicants must be Delhi residents for at least five years and belong to families with an annual income of up to Rs 1 lakh. Aadhaar-based verification is mandatory. Applications will be processed by the district social welfare officer and vetted by the assessment board.

The portal is expected to simplify enrolment and ensure timely assistance to families struggling with long-term care expenses. PTI SHB AKY SKY SKY