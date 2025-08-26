Delhi govt to launch road mapping application for better infrastructure management

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) The Delhi government is set to come up with a road asset mapping application for the effective management of roads in the national capital, officials said on Tuesday.

Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma chaired a meeting with officials from the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N) and PWD to discuss the integration of digital platforms aimed at improving road infrastructure and safety across the capital.

"The PWD is committed to tapping the power of technology for effective management of Delhi’s roads. These digital platforms will help us in real-time monitoring, quicker response, and long-term solutions, ensuring that common people experience safety and convenience at every step," Verma said.

The system will allow identification of black spots, encroachments, and road safety gaps through a centralised dashboard. The minister directed officials to ensure the application includes assembly-wise reports for increased accountability and performance tracking. Verma also reviewed a Project Monitoring System that will oversee key PWD projects worth over Rs 1 crore. The system will offer real-time updates, help identify delays, and facilitate prompt corrective action. "The system will ensure projects are completed on time, with efficiency and full transparency, benefiting the citizens directly," Verma added.

A dark spot monitoring system is being developed to enhance public safety by digitally identifying areas that lack adequate street lighting. Additionally, a real-time street light tracking mechanism is being reviewed. This system will integrate input from the Delhi Police, elected representatives, and citizens to ensure quicker repairs, the minister added. "These technological initiatives will go a long way in fulfilling the vision of a 'Viksit Delhi' by making our roads safer, efficient, and responsive to the needs of citizens," Verma said further.

Additionally, a pothole and waterlogging dashboard is being created to manage complaints from multiple sources in real time. PTI SSM SSM MPL MPL