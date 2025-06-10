Delhi govt to launch software for real-time monitoring of DJB projects: Minister Verma

New Delhi, June 9 (PTI) A dedicated software will be developed for real-time monitoring of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) projects to ensure timely completion and enhance accountability, Minister Parvesh Verma announced on Monday.

According to officials, the digital platform will track daily progress, responsible officers, deadlines, and overall project status.

"The people of Delhi deserve timely services. Project delays erode public trust. That’s why we have decided to leverage technology for daily monitoring, clear accountability, and on-time completion," Verma said.

"Our goal is transparency, responsibility, and results," he said.

He said the system will promptly flag delays and fix responsibility wherever required.

The software will operate on a structured workflow system with clearly defined phases, deadlines, and designated officers for each project, he added.

"It will facilitate better coordination among departments and expedite decision-making processes. All updates and data entries will be recorded on a centralised portal, enabling officers to view the real-time status of any project,” the minister said.

Verma also said that the platform will reduce paperwork, support data-driven decisions, and enhance accountability across the board, leading to improved outcomes for the public.