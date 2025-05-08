Delhi govt to launch 'Talent Hunt Scheme' to promote budding artists

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) The Delhi Government is set to launch a 'Talent Hunt Scheme' to recognise and promote emerging artists across the national capital and provide them with a platform to showcase their talent, receive expert guidance and work towards international exposure.

Art, Culture and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra chaired a key meeting with officials of the department on Thursday where the framework of the scheme was presented.

"The initiative is designed to offer aspiring artists a platform to showcase their talent, receive expert guidance, and work towards international exposure," a statement said.

The scheme, first announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during the presentation of the 2025-26 Budget, will focus on identifying and nurturing talent in areas such as music, dance, folk art, classical performance, instrumental music, and photography.

The statement said the programme would not only support artists in improving their skills but also help them reach global platforms.

"The Talent Hunt Scheme is a significant step in establishing Delhi as a global hub of creativity," Mishra said after the meeting.

"Under the leadership of CM Gupta, our aim is not just to find talent but to provide the right environment, guidance, and exposure. This will add a new dimension to Delhi's cultural vibrancy," he said.

He added that the scheme would ensure inclusive participation from all communities and backgrounds, with efforts to reflect the city's cultural diversity.

"This is more than just a platform, it is a tribute to Delhi's rich cultural heritage and a step towards honouring the city's creative spirit," Mishra said.

Activities such as workshops, competitions, and mentorship programmes will be conducted to equip participants with the resources and networks needed to advance their artistic journey, it stated.

The statement added that the scheme also aligns with broader goals of cultural preservation and economic development through creative engagement. PTI SHB HIG