Delhi govt to launch tour programme for students to understand Ambedkar's values, contributions

New Delhi, April 14 (PTI) The Delhi government will launch a "Babasaheb Ambedkar Educational Tour Programme" for students to enable them to have a deeper understanding of his contributions and values, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday.

Addressing a programme on Ambedkar's birth anniversary, she said the tour would involve taking students from the Mahaparinirvan Sthal on Alipur Road to the Babasaheb Ambedkar International Centre near Parliament House.

The Mahaparinirvan Sthal is a national memorial dedicated to Ambedkar. He lived in a bungalow at the site after resigning as law minister in November 1951 till his death on December 6, 1956.

Gupta affirmed that Ambedkar was a national hero not confined to any one political party or community. His Constitution and principles bestow rights and a sense of duty upon every citizen.

"The educational tour programme will take students to key sites associated with Babasaheb's life and work. The aim is to help students gain a deeper understanding of his values and contributions," she said.

The Delhi government will also organise special assemblies and educational activities in schools during the next 15 days to introduce students to Ambedkar's ideals, struggles and contributions, the chief minister said.

Gupta also declared that previously-discontinued initiatives such as skills-based education and start-up funding schemes would be revived, ensuring equal opportunities for the underprivileged, backward and Dalit communities in Delhi.