Delhi govt to launch 'Vishram Grih' pilot project for patient attendants at city hospitals next month

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) In a relief to the attendants of hospitalised patients, the Delhi government will next month launch a pilot project -- ‘Vishram Grih’ -- to offer rest facilities at city hospitals, beginning with the Lok Nayak Hospital, Ambedkar Hospital, and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, among others, an official said.

At a nominal charge, such as Rs 5, one or two family members will be allowed in the Vishram Grih, where all basic facilities will be available, a health official told PTI.

The pilot project will begin in September at four to five hospitals, with the first phase focusing on providing Vishram Grih facilities equipped with clean restrooms, proper bedding, and food arrangements so that the attendants don't have to sleep on roads or in unsafe areas around the hospital premises, he said.

“Each Vishram Grih will allow one to two family members of a patient to stay. The facilities are designed to offer them dignity and comfort during hospital stays,” the official said.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh told PTI that the project will be developed under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, and in the first phase, it will cover Lok Nayak Hospital, Ambedkar Hospital, DDU Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, and a few more.

The project will provide much-needed support to the patients' families, as people often travel long distances for treatment at government hospitals in Delhi, and it becomes difficult for their attendants, he said.

The facilities will be developed using a modular approach under the PPP model.

Singh said the existing cabins or vacant buildings within hospital premises will be used wherever possible, while temporary or permanent structures may also be built depending on the requirement.

"Our government is not just strengthening the hospital infrastructure, but also paying close attention to every aspect that affects patient care and the well-being of their families,” the minister said.

The Delhi government aims to operationalise the Vishram Grih facility at select hospitals within the next few months, before scaling them up across other hospitals in the city.