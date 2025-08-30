Delhi govt to make boundaries of 11 districts equivalent to MCD zones: CM

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) In a move directed towards good governance, the Delhi government on Saturday said it will make the boundaries of the 11 districts across the national capital "equivalent" to the MCD zones.

Making the announcement, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the move will bring jurisdictional clarity among the officers and remove boundary-related issues, paving the way for smooth implementation of development and public welfare initiatives of the government.

Inaugurating the office of chairman of the North Delhi district development committee, Gupta said that the government is going to make the boundaries of the 11 districts "equivalent" to the 12 zones of the Municipal Corporation (MCD) for streamlining work and clarity among the officers regarding their jurisdictional responsibilities.

"Delhi government, since day one, has made several steps to strengthen the district magistrate offices by providing them with staff and financial resources. They have a crucial role to play in our plan for providing good governance in Delhi," she said.

The Delhi government has set up a two-tier structure, consisting of the Apex Committee at the state level and 11 District Development Committees.

"Our vision is to bring good governance in Delhi and set up Mini Secretariats in each of the 11 districts so that people can go there without any hesitation and get their problems solved," Gupta said.

The District Development Committees are intended to encourage decentralisation in decision-making and provide a responsive and responsible administration.

These committees comprise elected representatives of the area (MLAs and Municipal Councillors), Resident Welfare Associations, District Magistrates and District-level officers of different departments.