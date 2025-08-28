Delhi govt to modernise ITIs with Rs 170 cr, focus on AI, robotics and E mobility: Minister Sirsa

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) The Delhi government has planned to spend Rs 170 crore to modernise its 15 industrial training institutes (ITIs) under a 'Hub and Spoke' model, with focus on artificial intelligence, robotics and electric mobility, Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Thursday.

The minister made the announced during the regional conference of skill ministers held in Chandigarh by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), said a statement from Sirsa's office.

The ITIs to be upgraded include those located at Pusa, Shahdara and Mangolpuri that will anchor twelve 'spoke' campuses with updating course curriculum with AI, robotics, EV maintenance and green energy technologies, he said.

He said Rs 170 crore will be dovetailed by the Delhi government with the Rs 60,000 crore national scheme for upgradation of ITIs, he said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for ‘Skill, Scale, Speed and Samman’ is our guiding compass. Delhi’s upgraded ITIs will equip our youths with 21st-century competencies so that they graduate as job creators, not just job seekers," Sirsa said.

Under the modernisation plan, the 'Hub institutes -- ITIs at Shahdara, Mangolpuri and Pusa -- will be guiding up to four 'spoke' ITIs each on infrastructure, faculty development and industry linkages.

Special purpose vehicles will pool contributions from the Centre, Delhi government and industry partners, ensuring a transparent and milestone-linked fund release. Smart classrooms, simulation labs and blended-learning content will be introduced alongside mandatory internships and apprenticeship-enabled diploma pathways at the ITIs, the statement said.

The Delhi government is also creating an ecosystem of Centres of Excellence (CoEs) at ITIs in Dheerpur, Mayur Vihar, and Pusa, where students are being trained in industrial automation, robotics and advanced welding.

Under PM Vishwakarma Yojana, more than 1,300 artisans have already received verified training across Delhi ITIs, while outreach programmes like Jan Shikshan Sansthan in Jahangirpuri have benefited more than 1,000 women, it said.

Sirsa also said that the Delhi government will soon roll out apprenticeship-enabled degree programmes at Skill at Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University and Delhi Technical University. PTI VIT VIT MNK MNK