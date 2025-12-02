Delhi govt to offer free coaching to over 2000 govt school students for JEE, NEET, among others

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The Delhi government is offering free professional coaching to 2,200 meritorious government school students for JEE, NEET, CLAT, CA and CUET under the Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Vidya Shakti Mission, Education Minister Ashish Sood announced on Monday.

The mission aims to empower students' aspirations, ensure emotional well-being and build future-ready schools across the capital, an official statement said.

This scheme, which was announced in the budget, has a budget allocation of Rs 21 crore. It reserves 50 seats per course for female students in JEE, NEET, CLAT, and CA Foundation, while CUET-UG will offer 1,000 seats, with 150 reserved for girls.

Coaching will be provided through empanelled institutions, including Aakash Institute, Narayana Academy, KD Campus and Ravindra Institute, it said. Students will receive classroom coaching, live sessions, study material and test preparation support after school hours and on weekends.

Calling it a "turning point in Delhi's public education", Sood said 62,000 students appeared for the CET-2025 conducted on October 30. Counselling has concluded, and physical classes commenced on November 26, 2025.

Reiterating the importance of emotionally safe learning environments, the minister said, "Education is not just about marks; it is about mental wellness, dignity and humanity." He further emphasised that the government is developing AI-enabled classrooms and human-centred education systems to ensure truly equal opportunities for every child.

Highlighting the mission's meritocratic spirit, Sood said the Vidya Shakti Mission is a movement to empower talent, protect mental wellness and unlock Delhi's academic potential at the grassroots. PTI SLB MPL MPL