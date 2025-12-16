Delhi govt to open cooperative stores across housing societies from next year

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) The Delhi government plans to open cooperative stores across housing societies in the national capital beginning next year, with an aim to improve market access for cooperative products and increase incomes of those engaged in the sector, Cooperation Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh said on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the "Sahakar Haat" organised by NABARD at the State Emporia Complex, the minister said that the government was working to position Delhi as a national hub of cooperation by providing marketing platforms for products made by cooperative societies from across the country.

The government also plans to develop a digital platform where cooperative members can register and market their products online, the minister said, adding that the move will enable small entrepreneurs who are currently outside the cooperative framework to join the system.

Singh said that Delhi, apart from being the national capital, is a large consumer market and effective marketing of cooperative products here would directly benefit farmers, artisans and small entrepreneurs nationwide.

He said that modern cooperative stores would be set up in various residential areas of Delhi in the coming months, offering handloom, handicrafts, and agricultural products. These outlets, he added, would ensure better visibility and steady demand for cooperative goods.

Referring to the vision of "Sahakar se Samriddhi", Singh said the cooperative movement emerged as a key instrument for economic and social empowerment, and it would play an important role in achieving the goal of a developed India by 2047.

He said there are over 2,000 cooperative societies in Delhi, but many of them had remained neglected in the past. Legal reforms are now being undertaken to strengthen the sector, while discussions are underway with NABARD to improve cooperative banking, credit societies and institutional transparency.

Singh said the participation of cooperative members from different states at Sahakar Haat reflected the growing reach of the cooperative movement, and would provide new opportunities for farmers, artisans and cooperative entrepreneurs.